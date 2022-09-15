NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Best Quarterback Pick

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton recently appeared on Fox Sports' The Herd to discuss a plethora of NFL topics.

When asked where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranks among the other gunslingers in the league, Payton had an emphatic response.

"He's the best," Payton said of Mahomes. "There's no argument."

Chiefs fans certainly agree with Payton's assessment of Mahomes.

"He ain't wrong," one fan said.

"This is great to see," a second fan said.

While there's not even the slightest indication that this will happen, Chiefs fans would be more than happy to have Payton as their head coach whenever Andy Reid retires.

Mahomes kicked off the regular season with a flawless performance against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 76.9 percent of his passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Mahomes has over 19,000 passing yards, 156 touchdowns and just 37 interceptions. An argument can be made that he has revolutionized the game.

We'll get to see Mahomes in action this Thursday evening when the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers.