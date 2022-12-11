NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Coaching Preference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton would reportedly like to stay local if returning to the sideline.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Payton would prefer to coach the Chargers or Rams so he can keep living in Los Angeles. The former New Orlean Saints coach is currently a FOX analyst.

Fans were mainly focused on the Chargers when responding to the rumor.

While Rapoport didn't specify a preference between the L.A. teams, the Chargers seem far likelier.

Despite chatter of Sean McVay going the broadcasting route, he signed an extension through the 2026 season after guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Meanwhile, the 6-6 Chargers could feasibly move on from Brandon Staley if they miss the playoffs again. Payton also reportedly "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert.

However, someone close to Payton told The Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan that the 58-year-old could return to the Saints. Payton's former team is 4-9 behind head coach Dennis Allen.

Payton led the Saints to 152 wins in 15 seasons and helped them capture their only Super Bowl in franchise history. He'd likely have multiple suitors if deciding to coach again, but the Rams or Chargers may not have an opening this offseason.