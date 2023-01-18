NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Contract Demands

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sean Payton won't be a cheap hire for an NFL team looking to lure the head coach back to the sideline.

According to The Advocate's Jeff Duncan, Payton is seeking a four-year contract with a yearly salary range of $20 million to $25 million. That'd make him the league's highest-paid coach.

While not every fan is worried about how much money a billionaire owner spends, others expressed sticker shock over the significant amount.

"I'm all for Sean Payton," a fan wrote. "But $20-25 M's for no SB's since 2009, tried to cover up Bountygate and just quit on his last team seems like a LOT."

"Not my money," another fan countered. "Broncos can afford it. I don't think anyone should care since coaches' salaries don't count against the cap."

"That's about 10 million more than McVay for the highest-paid coach in the league! Better win some games with that type of money," a fan wrote.

"Is prime Drew Brees coming with him?" another fan asked facetiously.

In addition to a high salary, any team hiring Payton also must compensate the New Orleans Saints with draft capital. Payton said he believes the Saints are seeking a mid-to-late first.

Duncan reported they want even more. Saints owner Mickey Loomis sees two first-round picks as "the starting point."

Loomis is also "comfortable" waiting a year on compensation if they can't agree on a return for a team that hires Payton this offseason. He remains under contract with New Orleans through the 2024 season.

Payton has interviewed with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos and is scheduled to meet with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper later this week.