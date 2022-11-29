NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Draft Prediction

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A lottery system is coming to the NFL Draft, in the opinion of longtime head coach Sean Payton.

Payton appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Monday and expressed his approval for a draft lottery, and also argued that current USC quarterback is so talented, he might be the player that pushes the league to go in that direction when he leaves school.

This isn't the first time someone has suggested a lottery for the NFL, and some are intrigued by the possibility.

"Shoulda been had a lottery by now @nfl," one fan argued.

"Lottery system please," added another.

"Sean Payton knows ball," said a third.

However, at least one Saints fan isn't a fan of Payton's message, at least not coming from him.

"After I burned the Saints to the ground and the only way out of this mess for them is to tank, I am now going to advocate for lottery system so they don’t draft Caleb Williams," the man said. "This guy we used to root for is a mega douche."

"This man will never coach in NFL again. Roger Goodell probably just threw up his turkey chili," another fan mentioned, referring to Payton's comments about teams tanking in the league.

Currently, the NFL and MLB do not employ a lottery system, while the NBA and NHL do.

The earliest Caleb Williams could enter the draft would be 2024, so if he is the catalyst for change, the league would either have to implement it soon to prevent possible tanking for the Trojans star.