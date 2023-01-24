NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's 'Strong Possibility'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton is a coveted name for NFL teams looking for a head coach, but what if the feeling isn't mutual?

That's a possibility that Denver-based NFL insider Ben Allbright brought up on Tuesday.

"From everything I've heard it doesn't appear Sean Payton has much of a market," Allbright tweeted. "Jobs he wanted didn't open, and outside of Denver (we'll see about AZ) there just hasn't been much interest. Strong possibility he goes back to TV."

Payton has already interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, and has a meeting reportedly set up with the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini this morning, there may be a proverbial "mystery team" waiting in the shadows to make a run at Payton, but until that team emerges, he only has four options on the table.

Payton remains under contract with the Saints through 2024, so if he does not find an opening to his liking, he could easily return to television for one more year and do this all again next January.