NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Monday Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sean Payton discussed his possible return to coaching Monday.

During an informative interview with Colin Cowherd, Payton said he's talked to a few teams before formally beginning the interview process Tuesday. He plans to meet with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans this week.

When discussing potential trade compensation, Payton said the New Orleans Saints would want a "mid-to-late first-round pick" to relinquish his contractual rights.

While the Texans almost certainly won't deal the No. 2 pick, they also have the No. 12 pick from the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers pick ninth, and Payton noted that the Broncos possess the San Francisco 49ers' first-round selection despite owing the Seattle Seahawks their pick.

Meanwhile, many onlookers noted that the Los Angeles Chargers will pick in that range after getting booted from the first round.

Payton, who currently lives in Los Angeles, would reportedly have interest in coaching Justin Herbert. Speculation of that pairing has respawned after the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Brandon Staley's playoff debut.

However, Staley remains their head coach, so Payton did not mention the team. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he "would be surprised" if the Chargers fired Staley.

The compensation likely depends on the team's pick, as the Panthers and Texans might balk at sending an early first to the Saints. But it seems clear the Saints want a significant return for Payton.