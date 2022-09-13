NFL World Reacts To Seattle Fans Booing Russell Wilson

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is beginning life away from the Seattle Seahawks by facing his former team on Monday night.

The quarterback led the organization to their only Super Bowl championship and had nothing but kind words for the team out the door. However, fans aren't ready to make amends with their former franchise cornerstone just yet.

In a somewhat surprising scene, fans loudly jeered Wilson as he made his way onto his former field alongside his new Denver Broncos teammates.

Onlookers on Twitter can't believe so much of the fanbase booed the greatest quarterback in Seahawks history.

The Seahawks made the playoffs in eight of 10 seasons since drafting Wilson in 2012. He hadn't missed a single game until fracturing his finger last year.

Even then, he pushed himself back after just three games on the sideline.

Wilson's community service in Seattle also earned him the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"Seattle will always mean the world to me," Wilson told reporters Thursday. "It'll always forever be home for me. It will always be a special place in my heart."

Sports fans can certainly be fickle. Perhaps the wound is still too fresh from his offseason trade, and hopefully they'll one day give Wilson a far warmer welcome.