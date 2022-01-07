NFL World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe’s Antonio Brown Comments

Earlier Friday morning, former NFL star and current analyst Shannon Sharpe responded to the Antonio Brown drama.

Brown infamously stormed off the field last weekend during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Earlier this week, head coach Bruce Arians said he asked Brown to enter the game, the wide receiver refused and then Arians told him to leave.

Sharpe believes Arians in this situation. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said this morning when discussing the situation between Brown and the Buccaneers from over the weekend.

His comments led to plenty of fan reaction.

“No surprise here,” one fan said.

“Me too Shannon Sharpe. Anyone still defending AB is a whole fool! SMH,” said another fan.

Earlier today, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Buccaneers allegedly wanted to get Brown help off the field.

“So then, why did it take so long for Brown to be released? From what I understand, the Bucs wanted him to get help. They wanted him to seek mental help and therapy to better himself. He didn’t want to do that and thought it was ridiculous. He just wanted to be released and didn’t want to stay caged as he said on social media and was released.”

This likely isn’t the last we’ve heard about the developing situation between Brown and the Buccaneers.

How will this saga end?