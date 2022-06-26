NFL World Reacts To Shirtless Shannon Sharpe Photos

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Happy birthday, Shannon Sharpe.

The former NFL star turned Fox Sports 1 debate personality is celebrating his 54th birthday on Sunday afternoon.

In honor of his birthday, Sharpe revealed what he looks like shirtless at the ripe age of 54.

Hint: He looks good.

"The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world," he tweeted.

That's a good looking 54...

"This is how I wanna look when I'm 54," one fan admitted.

"Mans is ripped," another fan admitted.

"Truly inspiring Unc, hope to be in this kinda shape at ur age. HBD!" one fan added.

"Can only dream to be built like this in 25 years," one fan added on Twitter.

Happy birthday, Shannon!