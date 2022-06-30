NFL World Reacts To Shirtless Tom Brady Workout Photos

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's offseason appears to be going well.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are enjoying some vacation as we head into July.

Football season is about to heat up, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion is getting in some rest and relaxation before training camp begins.

Brady is managing to stay active, though.

Looking that good at 44 years of age is pretty unfair. But hey, he's a legendary quarterback.

"He should put his shirt back on," one jealous fan said.

Brady hasn't always looked this good with his shirt off. Somehow, he looks better at 44 than he did coming out of college.

Brady still gets annoyed by that photo. We would, too, if we looked like he does now.

Besides that shirtless NFL Combine photo, life is pretty perfect for the legendary quarterback.