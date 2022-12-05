NFL World Reacts To Shocking Baker Mayfield Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has been really bad for the Carolina Panthers this season, but did anyone see this coming?

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick's time with the Panthers is coming to an end on Monday. Mayfield, who previously played for the Cleveland Browns, will be released on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mayfield will then hit waivers.

Mayfield has not been good, but this is still a pretty shocking fall for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

"But my Baker Mayfield Off the Leash Panthers shirt hasn’t even arrived yet," one fan joked.

"It has been a wild season and offseason for Baker Mayfield. From #Browns starter to a trade request to #Panthers starter to #Panthers backup and now released to...???" another fan added.

"At this point I've given up trying to predict what kind of performance you'll get from Baker Mayfield, but I'd absolutely tune in to see what Kyle Shanahan could make of him," another fan wrote.

The 49ers are reportedly seen by most as the favorite to sign Mayfield, though it's mostly just speculation for now.

Where do you think the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick should land moving forward?