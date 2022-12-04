NFL World Reacts To Shocking Herschel Walker Update
The latest updates regarding Herschel Walker's campaign are pretty shocking.
All along, the former NFL star turned political candidate has received a lot of support from his Republican party. However, that appears to be changing.
One prominent Republican made a shocking Walker claim on Sunday afternoon.
"Georgia Republican lieutenant governor deems Herschel Walker 'one of the worst' candidates in GOP history," Fox News tweeted on Sunday.
Yikes.
The prominent Republican sounded off on Walker's chances.
"I’m a conservative. I’m a conservative because I think it’s the best way to govern. I’ve been a Republican a lot longer than a lot of folks. I think I’ve got kids probably that could articulate the conservative platform better than some of the candidates that Donald Trump and his group supported all across the country," Duncan told CBS News.
"This wasn’t the right brand for Republicanism, and I think Herschel Walker will probably go down as one of the worst Republican candidates in our party's history," Duncan added in the on-camera interview.
That's a pretty shocking admission.
"Well duh, but the other option is worse. I’ll take the lesser of two evils," one fan wrote.
"50% of Georgia disagrees," another fan wrote.
"Well you really couldn’t have two senators worse than what Georgia currently has representing them. Obviously a poor choice for Lt. Governor," another fan wrote.
"I have come to the conclusion that Herschel Walker is the worst candidate in the entire history of representational democracy," another fan wrote.
Walker has received support from former U.S. president Donald Trump, among other prominent Republicans.
However, it's sounding like many are now going against him.