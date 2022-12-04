NFL World Reacts To Shocking Herschel Walker Update

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The latest updates regarding Herschel Walker's campaign are pretty shocking.

All along, the former NFL star turned political candidate has received a lot of support from his Republican party. However, that appears to be changing.

One prominent Republican made a shocking Walker claim on Sunday afternoon.

"Georgia Republican lieutenant governor deems Herschel Walker 'one of the worst' candidates in GOP history," Fox News tweeted on Sunday.

Yikes.

The prominent Republican sounded off on Walker's chances.

"I’m a conservative. I’m a conservative because I think it’s the best way to govern. I’ve been a Republican a lot longer than a lot of folks. I think I’ve got kids probably that could articulate the conservative platform better than some of the candidates that Donald Trump and his group supported all across the country," Duncan told CBS News.

"This wasn’t the right brand for Republicanism, and I think Herschel Walker will probably go down as one of the worst Republican candidates in our party's history," Duncan added in the on-camera interview.

That's a pretty shocking admission.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Walker has received support from former U.S. president Donald Trump, among other prominent Republicans.

However, it's sounding like many are now going against him.