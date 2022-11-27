NFL World Reacts To Shocking Quarterback Injury

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view of Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Today's game is expected to be one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

Oh no, Chicago.

The Bears were already set to be without starting quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday due to injury. Now, the Bears have lost their replacement quarterback to injury.

Chicago's starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian, has suffered a shocking injury during warmups on Sunday afternoon. He will not be playing.

The Bears are now "starting Nathan Peterman. Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique in warmups today," according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Yikes.

How do you get injured enough in pregame warmups to miss the entire game?

Only the Bears...

"Significant development: The Bears say that Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique during pregame warmups at MetLife Stadium. That means Nathan Peterman, who was promoted from the PSQ to active roster yesterday, will start," one fan wrote.

"What is going on with the Bears QB situation, Siemian hurt in warmups????" one fan added.

"Its now Nathan Peterman, aka the guy who once threw 4 interceptions in one game, starting for the Bears because Trevor Siemian injured himself in warmups," another fan wrote.

"Siemian got “injured” before the warmups right before Gametime…..," one suspicious fan wrote.

Wowza, indeed.