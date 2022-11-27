NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the Cleveland Browns Stadium taken during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns on September 12, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Ravens 20-3. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Well, who saw this coming?

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though.

Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime.

Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will be interesting.

The NFL world is still pretty surprised by the Browns' major upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

"The #Bucs couldn't close the game out in regulation against the #Browns, now in their second drive of overtime, it looks like they lost a key starter to possibly a serious injury," one fan wrote.

"Even with the loss to the Browns today, the Bucs remain in 1st place in the NFC South with a losing record," one fan added.

"THE BROWNS BEAT THE BUCS 23-17 IN OVERTIME!!!!!" one fan added.

"Can’t believe Jacoby Brissett just beat Tom Brady," another fan wrote.

"I just had a feeling when I woke up this morning that Jacoby Brissett would beat Tom Brady," another fan joked.

It's been a tough year for Brady and the Buccaneers - both on and off the field - but they remain in the playoff hunt.