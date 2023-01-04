NFL World Reacts To Sideline Reporter's 'Body Paint' Photos

Getty Images.

The football world has had a lot of notable sideline reporters over the years.

But did you know that Marisa Miller is part of that list?

That's right, the prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model was once a prominent sideline reporter, even going viral for an interview with Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers appeared to hit on Miller during their interview together.

Miller, of course, is much more well known for her swimsuit modeling days.

In fact, some of her best "Body Paint" swimsuit photos have gone viral.

Unsurprisingly, Miller is one of the most popular models in "Body Paint" history.

"Marisa was one of the last era super models. Genuine babe. Models today just aren't "super models". And of course, the artist turns photographer like everyone else these days. Even models," one fan added.

"Seeing Marisa in the really cool Rolling Stones artwork reminded me… I can’t always get what (or who) I want! WOW!" one fan added.

NFL fans liked Rodgers' interview with her, as well.

"How did he not go #1 after that interview!?" one fan wondered.

"He’d be cancelled in 2021 for this," another fan predicted.

Perhaps we'll see another notable swimsuit model getting into the sideline reporting game.