NFL World Reacts To Sideline Reporter's Halloween Costume

Devan Kaney wins this Halloween as far as Philadelphia Eagles fans are concerned.

The sideline reporter and Eagles fan busted out an epic, custom-made jacket for Halloween this year.

Kaney recreated the iconic Princess Diana Eagles jacket photo for Halloween.

"Channeling the 🐐 this Halloween. GO BIRDS NOW SAY IT BACK 💚🦅," she wrote.

Well done, Devan.

"this is outstanding 👌🏼 GO BIRDS 🦅," one fan wrote.

"I want and need this varsity jacket💚🦅 #FlyEaglesFly," another fan added.

"Love it and I love her!!" another fan wrote on social media this morning.

The Eagles and the Steelers, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.