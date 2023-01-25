NFL World Reacts To Sideline Reporter's Top Swimsuit Photos

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season was a big one for Charissa Thompson.

The Fox Sports studio host added a big gig to her resume, hosting the Amazon Prime on-site show for the Thursday Night Football Games.

Few people, if any, had better years on television than the longtime sports personality.

OCTOBER 05: In this screengrab, Charissa Thompson presents the award for Best On-Air Talent - Sports at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on October 05, 2021.

Charissa is a fan favorite on social media, too.

The longtime sports reporter has shared some sizzling swimsuit photos on her social media pages over the years.

NFL fans are major supporters of the FOX and Amazon Prime studio host.

The 2022-23 NFL season isn't over yet, of course. We'll see Charissa on Sunday ahead of the NFC Championship Game.