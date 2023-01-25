NFL World Reacts To Sideline Reporter's Top Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL season was a big one for Charissa Thompson.
The Fox Sports studio host added a big gig to her resume, hosting the Amazon Prime on-site show for the Thursday Night Football Games.
Few people, if any, had better years on television than the longtime sports personality.
Charissa is a fan favorite on social media, too.
The longtime sports reporter has shared some sizzling swimsuit photos on her social media pages over the years.
NFL fans are major supporters of the FOX and Amazon Prime studio host.
"Youuuu🔥" one fan wrote.
"Wow you look in amazing shape," one fan wrote.
""Amazingly beautiful Charissa ❤️," one fan added on social media.
"🔥🔥🔥," one fan added.
The 2022-23 NFL season isn't over yet, of course. We'll see Charissa on Sunday ahead of the NFC Championship Game.