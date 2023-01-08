NFL World Reacts To Sideline Reporter's Viral Outfit

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Jane Slater speaks with T.Y. Hilton #16 of the Dallas Cowboys after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Network sideline reporter Jane Slater is going viral for her outfit on Sunday.

Slater, who is most known for covering the Dallas Cowboys, is trending for her outfit in Washington.

"Layers upon layers but no snow or rain yet fit inspo? A football clearly," she tweeted.

NFL fans are having fun with Slater's outfit on this Sunday afternoon.

"must of lost her fantasy football league... this is her punishment!!!" one fan joked.

"I’d like to nominate Jane Slater for football guy of the week for dressing like a football," one fan added.

"Must lace up in the back then? Nfl football maybe. But the face and the shoes could be the white stripes of a college ball. Either way I respect the monochromatic "brown" look. Been rockin it myself for 34 years," one fan joked.

The Cowboys and the Commanders are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.