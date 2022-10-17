NFL World Reacts To Significant Carson Wentz Injury News

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Carson Wentz is in danger of missing multiple games with a hand injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders quarterback is visiting a specialist in Los Angeles after suffering a fractured ring finger. Since his expected recovery time is four-to-six weeks, Wentz may land on the injured reserve.

The news may mean Washington turns back to Taylor Heinicke, who tallied 20 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 16 games last season.

However, some fans would rather the 2-4 Commanders give rookie Sam Howell a shot.

Acquired from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, Wentz has posted an 84.1 quarterback rating in six starts for the Commanders. Before their Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears, head coach Ron Rivera identified quarterback as the main difference between Washington and the other flourishing NFC East squads.

Rivera said the division's other passes have more familiarity in their systems, so that's a point in Heinicke's favor. He played fairly well in an unlikely playoff start for Washington before assuming the starting role in 2021.

If Wentz goes on the IR, he won't face the Colts in Week 8 or his other former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 10. Rivera will likely have to pick a new starter for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.