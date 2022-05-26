NFL World Reacts To Significant Falcons Announcement

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones will reportedly miss all of the team's offseason programs due to a recent shoulder surgery, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons expect Jones to be ready for action in time for training camp.

“We’ll see where it goes with Deion,” head coach Arthur Smith said, per the AJC. “He’s got something cleaned up in the offseason. So, he’s not going to be out there anyways. He’s rehabbing. He should be ready to go by camp.”

With the Falcons adding three new linebackers to the roster this offseason, many fans are wondering if a trade for Jones could be on the horizon.

"This is like putting in your 2 weeks at a job and your boss tells you don’t even work the 2 week notice," one fan wrote.

"Getting traded. Trade probably already in place," another suggested.

Jones logged 137 tackles this past season — just one shy of the career high he set during his lone Pro-Bowl season in 2017. The 27-year-old LB also put together 2.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss and six passes defended in 2021.

Jones carries a cap hit of $20.018 this coming season — the highest salary-cap number on the team following the departure of Matt Ryan.