NFL World Reacts To Significant Herschel Walker Update

It hasn't been the best past week for Herschel Walker, as reports showed his campaign was lacking in funds compared to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, and the betting markets are confidently predicting his loss.

But on Monday, the former football star turned political candidate got some good news.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is throwing his support at Walker, after previously putting some distance between them.

Kemp has reportedly activated his "get-out-the-vote machine" for Walker, leading up to the December runoff election.

NFL fans are eager to see what happens moving forward.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a big football fan, joked that Kemp could become the "first human being who ever dragged Herschel Walker over the goal line."

Other fans, meanwhile, are still critical.

"Anyone else think it strange that Brian Kemp avoided Herschel Walker like the plague during the general election, but now he’s campaigning for Walker?" one fan wrote.

"Brian Kemp deserves a lot of credit for turning around his entire operation to get Herschel Walker elected immediately after his big win. That's what real leadership looks like," another fan wrote.

The runoff election is going to be interesting, that's for sure.