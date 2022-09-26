NFL World Reacts To Significant Joey Bosa News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The hits keep on coming for the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

Los Angeles, which is already dealing with injuries to several key players, took another big blow on Monday, losing Joey Bosa for what could be weeks.

Bosa, one of the league's top pass rushers, is dealing with a "significant" injury.

"Brandon Staley says edge rusher Joey Bosa has a significant groin injury and will be week to week," Lindsey Thiry reported on Monday.

Chargers fans are understandably upset.

"At some point, it's not just bad luck that the Chargers are always the league's most injured team," one fan wrote.

"Losing to the Jaguars continues to send franchises to an inexplicable level of Dante’s hell," another fan added.

"The Chargers are catching no breaks whatsoever this year," one fan added.

The Chargers are 1-2 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.