NFL World Reacts To Significant Matthew Stafford Injury

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field during the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered some unfortunate news regarding Matthew Stafford.

During Wednesday's press conference, McVay told reporters that his starting quarterback has entered the concussion protocols.

"He's in the protocol, so we'll take it a day at a time with him," McVay said. "That was what our medical experts determined, just based on some of the things they gathered, was the smart and the right course of action."

That doesn't leave Stafford much time to get cleared before a pivotal Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. While fans hope the 34-year-old recovers, others are already throwing in the towel on the 2022 season if Stafford misses any action.

If Stafford can't play, the Rams will likely turn to John Wolford. In his only career NFL start, the undrafted free agent led Los Angeles to an 18-7 win over Arizona to end the 2020 season. Wolford went 22-of-38 for 231 passing yards and 56 rushing yards in a playoff-clinching victory.

However, that fact may not provide Rams fans much solace. After losing four of their last five games, the defending Super Bowl champions can't afford many more setbacks.

There's a solid chance Stafford won't be available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, which starts at 4:25 p.m. ET.