NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football.

The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season.

Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black.

"Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY NINE DAYS UNTIL FOOTBALL SEASON!" she wrote.

The NFL season can't get here soon enough.

The Raiders are set to open the 2022 season against the Chargers on Sept. 11.