NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason.

DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fans expressed sympathy toward both players, who were fighting to revive their careers and make the final 53-man roster.

A former second-round pick, Miller showed promise early in his career with the Chicago Bears. However, an injured right shoulder limited him to just three games played last year.

He also dealt with left shoulder issues as a rookie in 2018.

Joseph played just 17 defensive snaps in two games with the Steelers last season. The 2016 No. 14 pick was spotted in a walking boot after exiting Pittsburgh's preseason game in the first quarter.

Those are tough breaks for Miller and Joseph, who will now likely go on the injured reserve. That would give the Steelers two fewer players to cut before downsizing their roster to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon.