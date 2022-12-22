NFL World Reacts To Steelers Legend's Final Words

Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers leaves the field following the Steelers 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII on January 21, 1979 at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ross Lewis/Getty Images) Ross Lewis/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris tragically died at the age of 72 on Wednesday morning.

Harris, responsible for arguably the greatest play in NFL history - the Immaculate Reception - was scheduled to get honored by the Steelers this weekend. He was set to have his number retired.

Over the course of the past week, Harris has been making some media appearances. To the public eye, Harris appeared to be in decent health.

Harris' final words to the public have been going viral on social media following his death.

"50 years. C'mon, that's a long time, but I'm still around to enjoy it, so that's good," Harris, 72, said in what is believed to be his final public interview.

The NFL world remains shocked and saddened by Harris' untimely death.

"THIS is priceless. You captured his personality and class. Humble," one fan wrote of his final wrods.

"A wonderful human. A legend. Fly high Franco," one fan added.

"Love all the recent stories about Franco. What's interesting to me is that Noll didn't want to draft him he wanted Robert Newhouse," one fan added.

"Rest In Peace Franco," one fan wrote.

Our thoughts continue to be with Franco's friends and family members during this difficult time.