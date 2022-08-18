NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap.

On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.

Teague impressed some Steelers fans during training camp, and he gained 31 yards on six carries in their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Some expressed disappointment at Pittsburgh cutting ties with the Ohio State alum.

Borghi averaged 5.8 yards per carry during his four years at Washington State and ran for 12 touchdowns last season.

Mike Tomlin is one of the few remaining NFL head coaches who leans heavily on a bell-cow back. He immediately fed Najee Harris 307 carries and 94 targets in the first-round pick's rookie season.

Borghi will now compete with Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, and fellow undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren for a roster spot, but no understudy is likely to receive much work unless Harris misses time.