NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Postgame Decision

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills kneels on the ground after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs' controversial postgame decision is going viral on Sunday night.

The Buffalo Bills All-Pro wide receiver is going viral for what he reportedly did in the locker room after the game.

"Stefon Diggs left Bills locker room with his belongings before most coaches even made it to the tunnel, per @JoeBuscaglia RB Duke Johnson brought Diggs back to the locker room but the WR then left moments later," Bleacher Report tweeted.

Yikes.

"Trade," one fan wrote.

"Trouble in paradise?," one fan added.

"Diva might as well just come back and take over that wr2 spot for MN lol imagine," one fan wrote.

Diggs was not happy with Josh Allen late in the contest, expressing his frustration on a missed fourth down attempt.

The Bills are now going home early once again.