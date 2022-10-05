NFL World Reacts To Streaker Police Report News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

A protester thought it'd be a good idea to run onto the field during Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. They quickly learned that streaking on the field was a mistake.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive lineman Takk McKinley leveled the fan while they were trying to evade security guards.

The fan then decided on Tuesday to file a police report over this incident.

According to a representative for Direct Action Anywhere, the organization that took credit for the protester's actions, Wagner and McKinley committed "blatant assault."

NFL fans are not thrilled with this news. They believe the streaker is at fault for running onto the field.

"What a loser," one fan responded to the news.

"If you run onto a football field, in the middle of a football game, you shouldn't be able to cry foul when football players do football things to you," another fan said.

"Bro whattt," a third fan tweeted. "Same vibes as the people who sue after breaking into houses and then break a bone. I’ll never understand it."

Wagner has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

It's being reported that the protester ran on the field to raise awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm.