NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Aaron Rodgers Announcement

Aaron Rodgers is going to be a Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in 2023?

According to one of Rodgers' ex-teammates, that is the case. One of Rodgers' ex-Packers teammates says that Rodgers will be traded to Las Vegas this offseason.

“Just spoke with a friend of mine who is very in tuned with Packers/Aaron Rodgers situation. Aaron will be a @Raiders in 2023,” Sam Barrington tweeted.

Barrington played for the Packers from 2013-15. Rodgers has been linked to the Raiders a lot this offseason.

"100% false. My sources tell me he will be a packer, and I actually know this for a fact," one fan wrote.

"He’s wearing a tie in his AVI. I trust it!" one fan added.

"Crazy I thought he was going to the Jets and the Broncos and the Niners," another fan wrote.

Rodgers recently admitted that he's been hearing a lot from Raiders fans this weekend, out at Pebble Beach.

