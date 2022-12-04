NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Adam Schefter Controversy

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has taken some heat for stories over the past year or so.

It's happening again on Sunday morning.

The ESPN NFL insider published a story about Deshaun Watson and the "progress" he's been making during his suspension. Watson was suspended for 11 games after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massages.

"Deshaun Watson has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, per sources," he reported.

Several reporters are taking shots at Schefter for his story and his framing.

"Well this framing is pretty gross," Lindsay Jones wrote.

"Since I know most people aren’t going to actually read this article, I’ll point out there’s no description of what his program is, what he’s doing in the program, or one example of how he’s made progress. Also, the sourcing is vague," Kayln Kahler tweeted.

"The guy who expressed disdain for needing counseling bc he says he never did anything is now "making progress" while maintaining he never did anything. If his defense is correct what would he even be making progress from? Only way he can is to admit that there is somewhere to go," Arif Hasan wrote.

The Browns are set to take on the Texans at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

It will be Watson's first game back.