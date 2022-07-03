NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Baker Mayfield Trade Rumor

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Cleveland Browns, with training camp just a couple of weeks away.

Is a trade imminent?

At this point, maybe the Browns are waiting for a resolution on the Deshaun Watson situation before they make a move with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

However, according to a Sunday afternoon report, a new team could be entering the mix.

The Seahawks have been mentioned as a potential Baker Mayfield suitor for a while, now. So, too, have the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns might just need better offers at this point.

Someone like the Buccaneers, who could use a young backup behind Tom Brady, could make sense for Mayfield.

Where do you see him landing?