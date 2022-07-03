NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Baker Mayfield Trade Rumor
Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Cleveland Browns, with training camp just a couple of weeks away.
Is a trade imminent?
At this point, maybe the Browns are waiting for a resolution on the Deshaun Watson situation before they make a move with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.
However, according to a Sunday afternoon report, a new team could be entering the mix.
The Seahawks have been mentioned as a potential Baker Mayfield suitor for a while, now. So, too, have the Carolina Panthers.
The Browns might just need better offers at this point.
Someone like the Buccaneers, who could use a young backup behind Tom Brady, could make sense for Mayfield.
Where do you see him landing?