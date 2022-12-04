NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Browns Fans Video

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Several Cleveland Browns fans traveled to Houston for Sunday's game against the Texans.

WYKC's Neil Fischer posted a video of Browns fans outside NRG Stadium. The heavy contingent of Browns supporters barked and chanted, "Here we go Brownies, here we go" at a crowded tailgate.

While one fan wondered how much alcohol contributed to this rowdy scene, others took pride in how many fans went to Texas.

They sure seem excited to watch a 4-7 team face a 1-9-1 team in a game that will likely only affect draft positioning.

Cleveland lost six of seven games before defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime last Sunday. The Browns may need to win all of their remaining six games to stay in the playoff chase.

More fans may have made the trip to see Deshaun Watson's team debut. The former Texans quarterback is returning from an 11-game suspension stemming from dozens of lawsuits alleging him of sexual assault and misconduct.

At least one Watson jersey is visible in the video.

Sunday's game between the Browns and Texans starts at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.