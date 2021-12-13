The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Browns Injury News

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns got a big win on Sunday, narrowly escaping the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens at home.

Cleveland led Baltimore by multiple scores for most of the game, but backup quarterback Tyler Huntley nearly led a crazy late-game comeback.

The Browns were able to avoid disaster, though, coming away with a big 24-22 win.

Thankfully for Baker Mayfield and Co., they appear to have avoided a serious injury, as well. Running back Kareem Hunt left Sunday’s game, but he’s reportedly doing OK.

“Source says Browns RB Kareem Hunt is doing ‘good’ coming off the ankle injury and possibly could have played in second half if needed. He’ll get an MRI on Monday,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

Browns fans can breathe a sign of relief.

That’s not the only good Browns injury news.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who’s been battling multiple serious injuries, admitted that this is the best he’s felt in a while.

That has to be great to hear if you’re a Browns fan.

Cleveland improved to 7-6 with the win on Sunday, while Baltimore dropped to 8-5 with the loss.

