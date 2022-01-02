The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Carson Wentz News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson WentzGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For most of the week, it looked like the Indianapolis Colts would be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, following a positive COVID-19 test.

However, thanks to the NFL’s new protocols, allowing for a shorter quarantine period, Wentz is able to play on Sunday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed to reporters on Sunday morning that Wentz will be starting this afternoon.

That’s a huge boost to Indianapolis.

NFL fans are intrigued.

“It will be interesting to see how many people get infected as players are rushed back with these new protocols,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m happy for him, but I have questions…” another fan added.

“He’s unvaccinated and tested positive like 6 days ago and is playing. Baker tests positive, is vaccinated and asymptomatic, and is out 10 days. What a joke,” another fan wrote on social media.

The Colts and the Raiders are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.

