NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Carson Wentz News

For most of the week, it looked like the Indianapolis Colts would be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, following a positive COVID-19 test.

However, thanks to the NFL’s new protocols, allowing for a shorter quarantine period, Wentz is able to play on Sunday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed to reporters on Sunday morning that Wentz will be starting this afternoon.

That’s a huge boost to Indianapolis.

#Colts HC Frank Reich just confirmed to me that Carson Wentz has been medically cleared to play this afternoon against the #Raiders. @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 2, 2022

NFL fans are intrigued.

“It will be interesting to see how many people get infected as players are rushed back with these new protocols,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m happy for him, but I have questions…” another fan added.

“He’s unvaccinated and tested positive like 6 days ago and is playing. Baker tests positive, is vaccinated and asymptomatic, and is out 10 days. What a joke,” another fan wrote on social media.

While #Colts QB Carson Wentz was on the transaction wire as having cleared the COVID-19 list yesterday, today he needed a symptom check (no fever for 24 hours, other symptoms improving). At that point, a medical professional needed to clear him. Wentz received that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

The Colts and the Raiders are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.