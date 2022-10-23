NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Concerning Russell Wilson News

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: Ciara (L) and NFL player Russell Wilson attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that could sideline him for more than just this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos.

According to a report from NFL Network, while Wilson wanted to play this weekend, he might be sidelined for more than just one contest.

"Russell Wilson is dealing with a partially torn hamstring, leaving his status in doubt beyond the start he'll miss today against the Jets," Tom Pelissero reports.

Yikes.

"Significant news re: Russell Wilson, and the obvious fantasy impacts on Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy," one fan wrote.

"Crazy Russ out with injury .. but tons of money is flowing in on the broncos to win," one fan added.

"Damnnnn. Trade Chubb and maybe jeudy and go into next year ready to reload with some new pieces. This szn is cooked bc of injuries," one fan wrote.

"Joke on Russ a lot but injuries are wack! Hope he get back soon," one fan added.

The Broncos and the Jets, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.