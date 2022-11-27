NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Deshaun Watson Decision

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The NFL has officially ruled on Deshaun Watson's reinstatement on Sunday.

Watson, the former Houston Texans quarterback, will be officially reinstated on Monday.

"Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has complied with the terms of his 11-game suspension, according to the NFL, and officially will be eligible on Monday to play his first game of the season next weekend against his former team, the Texans," Adam Schefter tweeted.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the Watson decision.

"How is guy still in the league," one fan wrote.

"Still won’t save their season.. but hey they got their “Franchise QB” now," one fan added.

"I hope Texans fans give him hell," another fan wrote.

"This league is so pathetic," another fan admitted on social media.

Is the league making the right call in officially reinstating Watson on Monday?