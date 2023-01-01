NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Handshake Drama

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We had some pregame handshake drama between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Ex-Packers star Zadarius Smith, who now plays for the Vikings, refused to shake hands at midfield with his old teammates on Sunday.

"Za'Darius Smith just refused to shake hands with Adrian Amos during the coin toss."

Smith was one of four Vikings captains on Sunday afternoon. The other three captains shook hands.

"One of the best things that ever happened to the Packers was this cancer leaving," one fan wrote.

"Still mad he didn't get that C patch," one fan added.

"On his way to being a Vikings legend," another fan wrote.

The Packers and the Vikings certainly have no love lost between them.

Sunday's game is airing on CBS.