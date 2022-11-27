NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Justin Fields Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears aren't taking any chances with Justin Fields.

The team revealed Sunday morning that their franchise quarterback won't play against the New York Jets because of a left shoulder injury sustained last weekend. Trevor Siemian will start.

Bears fans agree with sitting Fields, but they also lost interest in the Week 12 matchup.

A week ago, this game looked like a battle of 2021 first-round picks. However, Fields is hurt and the Jets benched a struggling Zach Wilson for Mike White.

While the 3-8 Bears are playing for the future, Fields has at least made their recent losses entertaining. The former No. 11 pick has accounted for eight passing and five rushing touchdowns during an ongoing four-game losing streak. Fields ascended to fifth on the NFL's rushing leaderboard after Week 11.

Without Fields, the Bears could have a brutal day against Gang Green's No. 9-ranked defense. The Jets have jumped to seven-point favorites with a -300 moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fans loyal enough to watch Siemian anchor Chicago's offense can tune in at 1 p.m. ET.