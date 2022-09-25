NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Justin Herbert News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Justin Herbert is set to be a game-time decision on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback suffered an injury during Thursday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Herbert has not been practicing at 100 percent this week.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Herbert is set to be a game-time decision on Sunday.

"Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert is expected to make a decision during pregame warm-ups about whether to take a pain-killing injection in his fractured rib cartilage to try and play vs the Jaguars, per sources," he reports.

Herbert appeared to be in serious pain late in the Chargers' loss to the Chiefs last week.

However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him attempt to play on Sunday afternoon.

"Pre-game injection by the Chargers staff feels like a gamble," one fan wrote.

"If it’s the guy that jabbed Tyrod don’t do it," another fan added.

"The Chargers and rib shots don’t bare too well together," one fan added on social media.

Herbert is reportedly making a "push" to play on Sunday afternoon, per the NFL Network.

It'll be interesting to see if Herbert attempts to tough it out.