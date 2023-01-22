NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Major Weather Forecast

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Are you ready for a snow game?

The Bills and the Bengals are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. There is a lot of snow in the forecast.

Sunday afternoon, snow is expected to hit Buffalo, close to when the AFC Divisional Round playoff game is set to kick off.

"Good morning from Buffalo where there’s a very good chance of snow when the Bills and Bengals kickoff later today. We have coverage all morning on ESPN with Sunday NFL Countdown starting at 12:00-3pm," ESPN's Dianna Russini tweeted.

This will be fun.

"Stop by the tailgate and grab some hand warmers!" one fan wrote.

"Good morning! A chance of snow But you bring the sunshine . Have a wonderful day,' one fan added.

"Even with the snow idk if it’s a disadvantage to any team only by both teams play in the cold and snow," one fan added.

"Not this again, last time everyone tuned in for a blizzard game and it was sunny," another fan wrote.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Detail view of NFL logo surrounded by snow during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 11, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Pittsburgh defeats Buffalo 27-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Kickoff between the Bills and the Bengals is scheduled for 3 p.m. E.T.