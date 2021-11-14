NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Officiating News

Last week’s Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game featured a number of terrible calls that have had the NFL world up in arms for days. Today all of critics of that game got some vindication – but they’re still frustrated.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that league officials have privately acknowledged that there were several wrong calls or missed calls in the 29-27 Steelers win. The league chose to stand by a very controversial taunting call on Bears LB Cassius Marsh that occurred late in the game.

But while the NFL is now choosing to stand by that call, there were no less than three errors by officials. Multiple penalties were apparently not called on the Steelers or called in error against the Bears.

Needless to say, the NFL world is furious. Not just because the bad calls were there or that the league knows it, but because the league won’t acknowledge it publicly either. Worst kept secret is out. https://t.co/hBgVEDjINz — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) November 14, 2021 Lmao even the league is acknowledging now that Corrente’s crew erroneously took away a Bears touchdown AND missed the offsides on Santos’ attempted field goal. Too little, too late. Downgrade the crew into the shadow realm and keep them off my television forever. https://t.co/Be9lfD7oGA — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 14, 2021 Why privately https://t.co/3MkEFzhkjz — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 14, 2021 So they, too, have eyeballs. https://t.co/znS8OIhA3D — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 14, 2021

As much as some people may want those officials to be held accountable, that won’t be happening anytime soon. NFL officials have a very robust union protecting them and they will bunker down if push comes to shove.

The only alternative is to bring in non-union “scab” referees like we had early in 2012. As bad as things are now, they might be even worse if we go back to that.

Something has to give though. Poor officiating is one of the biggest threats to fan enjoyment of the game today.

Will any changes come of this NFL officiating situation?