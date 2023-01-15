NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Scheduling Problem

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: The Buffalo Bills take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The NFL has a scheduling problem on its hands on Sunday afternoon.

The league carefully spaced out three games on Sunday, with Bills vs. Dolphins kicking off at 1 p.m., Vikings vs. Giants kicking off at 4:30 p.m. and Bengals vs. Ravens kicking off at 8:20 p.m.

But the Bills vs. Dolphins game is taking forever. It's going to stretch into the Vikings vs. Giants window.

The games are on different networks, but would the league consider pushing kickoff back?

NFL fans are going to have to choose between the games.

"I'm going to have to use a second screen aren't I," one fan wrote.

"NFL hates this," one fan added.

"The way it's going, Fins-Bills could run into Ravens-Bengals," one fan joked.

"Solution: speed through commercial breaks. Just play 1 commercial instead of several. And make that 1 commercial a BK commercial," one fan joked.

If you have to choose, which game are you going to tune into on Sunday afternoon?