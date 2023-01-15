NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Sean Payton Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A new team has reportedly entered the mix for retired head coach Sean Payton.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach is reportedly being pursued by the Carolina Panthers, a divisional rival.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

"The Carolina Panthers are the latest entrant into the Sean Payton Sweepstakes, receiving permission today to interview the former head coach of their NFC South rival. Carolina, Arizona, Denver and Houston are now all interested in hiring Payton," he reported.

"Some of the NFL’s highest-profile coaching deals - Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick - also involved division rivals. If the Panthers were able to hire Payton, he would be the newest entrant to join the list of coaches making an intra-division jump to spice up a rivalry."

It would be quite the turn for Payton to leave the Saints for a divisional rival.

"Saints better not let this happen," one fan wrote.

"Seems like everyone is willing to agree to the compensation you would need to give up," one fan added.

"Sean is a great coach, but I’d don’t like the price we would have to pay New Orleans for him. Not to mention I’m sure it’d be higher than other teams considering it would be an in division trade," one fan wrote.

Where do you see Payton ending up?