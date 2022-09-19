NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Sean Payton Speculation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Sean Payton to the Cowboys speculation took a quiet turn on Sunday, with Dallas topping Cincinnati as time expired earlier this afternoon.

However, another team is now getting mentioned for Payton.

Can the former New Orleans Saints head coach lead the Denver Broncos?

Fans are pretty fed up with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Perhaps another Peyton could have interest in the job, too...

Who will we see coaching the Broncos next year?