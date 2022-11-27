NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Wild Quarterback Situation

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It's shaping up to be quite a day of quarterback play in the National Football League.

On Sunday, the following quarterbacks are all set to make starts for their respective teams:

Mike White

Nathan Peterman

Kyle Allen

Sam Darnold

Bryce Perkins

We can expect a lot of interceptions on Sunday, in all likelihood.

The NFL World has taken to social media to react to the developing quarterback situation.

"I'll just go ahead and watch Spain/Germany. Thanks," one fan wrote.

"If you can match each name up with their team you’re an NFL Super-fan," one fan added.

"Another stellar 1 o’clock window of games," another fan wrote.

"A friendly reminder of how hard it is to have a QB, and how important the position is to the game. That’s why the vast majority of MVPs are QBs. They affect the game the most," one fan added.

"If this doesn't get you pumped up then nothing will," another fan admitted.

Who are you most excited to watch play?