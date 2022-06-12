NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Halftime Show Drama

US singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show featured both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

As it turns out, Lopez was frustration by having to share the stage with Shakira in a limited amount of time. The legendary pop star is speaking out about her experience.

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl… If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez said in her new documentary.

It's pretty common for there to be multiple high-profile performers during a Super Bowl Halftime Show. This past year, we had performers like Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar, among others, all sharing the stage in Los Angeles.

But J-Lo was clearly frustrated with her experience.

It will be interesting to see what the National Football League does for its 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.