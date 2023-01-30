NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Quarterbacks Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Super Bowl matchup is set.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in two weeks. It should be a pretty fun contest, we hope, anyway.

Patrick Mahomes is set to square off against Jalen Hurts. This will be the first time that two Black quarterbacks meet in the Super Bowl.

It's a historic matchup.

It should be a good one.

Hopefully, the game will live up to the hype.