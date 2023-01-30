NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Quarterbacks Announcement
The Super Bowl matchup is set.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in two weeks. It should be a pretty fun contest, we hope, anyway.
Patrick Mahomes is set to square off against Jalen Hurts. This will be the first time that two Black quarterbacks meet in the Super Bowl.
It's a historic matchup.
It should be a good one.
The Chiefs and the Eagles are scheduled to meet in the Super Bowl in Arizona in two weeks.
Hopefully, the game will live up to the hype.