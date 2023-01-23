NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Referees Announcement
The National Football League has yet to announce its officials for the Super Bowl, though according to a report, there's one frontrunner emerging.
Football Zebras announced on Monday that Carl Cheffers is the clear frontrunner for the Super Bowl next month.
"According to these assignment patterns, and through logical deductive reasoning, Football Zebras can comfortably predict that Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
Cheffers, 62, officiated Super Bowl LV two seasons ago in Tampa. He would become the first referee to officiate 2 Super Bowls in a 3 year span in 32 years," they reported.
NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.
"I have no words," one fan wrote.
"This is just sickening..." one fan added.
"Oh good lord can’t imagine he gets assigned to Arrowhead next week," another fan wrote.
"I thought it would be Son of Hochuli," one fan added.
The 2023 Super Bowl is set to take place in Arizona on Feb. 12.