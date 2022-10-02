NFL World Reacts To Surprising D.K. Metcalf News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

D.K. Metcalf is one of a kind.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was carted off the field against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. However, it wasn't because he was injured.

Instead, Metcalf was carted off the field because he had to use the bathroom.

Seriously.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver was seen getting driven into the locker room by the cart, apparently for a bathroom emergency.

We haven't seen something like that before...

"When you gotta go, you gotta go," Field Yates tweeted.

"DK Metcalf asked to get carted off the field for a bathroom break. Absolute Power Move," another fan wrote.

"Haha. Jen Hale on the TV broadcast says DK Metcalf is going to the bathroom..." one fan added.

"DK Metcalf did not just make my heart stop getting carted off the field just to use the bathroom???" one fan added.

He had to go, apparently...